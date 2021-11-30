Chris Sutton Rangers snub: Celtic hero fires dig over Ibrox lock-out

Chris Sutton has been denied entrance into Ibrox.

The current BT Sport pundit and former Celtic striker has been denied access into Rangers’ stadium of late to cover their Europa League ties, which forced the broadcaster to use a studio at an empty Celtic Park last week.

With little sign of the impasse abating, Sutton fired a jibeat Rangers when taking part at an event at The Hydro.

When questioned alongside ex-Celtic team-mates John Hartson and Henrik Larsson, Sutton said: "I'd like to thank The Hydro for letting me in tonight, not all establishments in Glasgow will have me, before going on to add: "Not getting into Ibrox is like not getting into Lidl!"

Sutton has been backed by BT Sport during this row, with presenter Darrell Currie reading out a statement on air last Thursday which said: "We have a presentation team who reflect all angles and experiences in Scottish football but who were not all provided with the necessary accreditation at Ibrox today.

"We will not be forced to split a team of professionals behind and in front of screen.