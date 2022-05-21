Chris Sutton makes Rangers v Hearts dig over Celtic 1967 claim

Media pundit Chris Sutton, who is a former Celtic striker.

The former Celtic striker, who now works for numerous media outlets, took aim at Rangers fans and also former Ibrox midfielder Kevin Thomson, who earlier this week claimed that had Rangers defeated Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final, it would have surpassed Celtic’s achievement of winning the European Cup in 1967. Rangers ended up losing the final on penalties.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have the chance to get their hands on silverware this season by defeating Hearts at Hampden this afternoon and Sutton posted a message on Twitter on the morning of the game.

"Good luck to both teams in the Scottish Cup Final today,” he wrote on the social media platform.