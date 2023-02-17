Chris Sutton has used an old proverb to hit back at Michael Beale after the Rangers manager criticised “comedy act" pundits during a veiled reference to the former Celtic striker.

Beale refused to name Sutton but was blatantly referencing him when he criticised a particular pundit “who is the worst ever player to play for Chelsea. That is why I won’t mention his name because I try to forget him.”

Sutton had praised Beale for the sportsmanship shown in allowing Partick Thistle to score an unchallenged equaliser during Sunday’s Scottish Cup tie after Malik Tillman controversially scored after stealing possession when the opposition were preparing to give the ball back, but he questioned whether the Ibrox boss would have done the same for Celtic in the heat of an Old Firm fixture.

In response Beale said: “Listen, there are pundits that are comedy acts. There are ex-players who are comedy acts. I don’t even want to answer that question because they are comedy acts and they are there to create intrigue.

Former Celtic player Chris Sutton has hit back at Rangers manager Michael Beale. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Sutton has now responded on Twitter, quote tweeting an article referencing Beale’s comments, and stating: “The dog barks but the caravan keeps moving on??” Roughly translated the phrase means: ignore what people say about you and keep going.