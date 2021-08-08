Charlie Mulgrew reveals Rangers desire that Dundee United preyed on and impact of Tannadice crowd

Charlie Mulgrew, far right, joins in the Dundee United celebrations after defeating Rangers 1-0 at Tannadice.

The Premiership champions suffered their first league defeat in 17 months after a Jamie Robson strike gave United a 1-0 win at Tannadice.

Summer signing Mulgrew, who has experience of playing in Europe at the highest level with Celtic, admitted that the Tangerines “got right on top of them” to make life uncomfortable for Steven Gerrard’s men.

“We really stuck to our gameplan and got in their faces,” said Mulgrew. “I told the lads, I know what it’s like in between Champions League games and qualifiers. These games are difficult. You don’t want people in your face. You want an easy day. I knew it was important we didn’t give them that. From the first minute, we were right on top of them and we managed to get the result. But listen, they are a great side and they will respond to that. We are just happy that we could get a result.

“They’ve been brilliant, but we couldn’t affect what they did. It was about what we did and how we went up against them. It’s not easy in between Champions League games when you need to qualify and that’s your cup final. So it was important we didn’t give them an easy day and we never. We fought all over the pitch. I could go right through the squad. Genuinely, it was a proper 11 out there and the lads that came on were brilliant.”

Dundee United were roared on by 4600 supporters inside Tannadice and Mulgrew believes their backing made such a huge difference.

“There is no doubt about it: it makes away games a bit more difficult,” the 35-year-old said of a partisan support. “When you give your fans something to cheer, maybe get a couple of corners early, it sways the mindset to ‘we are under pressure here’. Whereas in a quiet stadium, it’s just like a training game and the pressure is off a wee bit.

“I’m sure in the first 15-20 minutes Rangers felt ‘we’ve not started well, oh no, no, no’. A few corners, and that’s what the fans do. Football’s nothing without fans. So we are thankful to have them.”