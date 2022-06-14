'Chaos at Parkhead' - Rangers can take Celtic inspiration as legend pinpoints two transfer priorities

Both teams have tied down important defenders for next season with Connor Goldson agreeing a new long-term contract at Ibrox, while Cameron Carter-Vickers has committed his future to the Scottish champions, signing permanently from Tottenham Hotspur.

Laudrup feels Celtic’s direct entry to the Champions League group stage on account of winning last season’s Premiership title has given them a foot up.

Yet, the Dane has suggested Rangers can use their rivals as inspiration, noting the position the club were in last summer when Ange Postecoglou took over.

"One thing is already apparent,” Laudrup wrote in his Daily Mail column. “Rangers face a far more complicated window than their rivals

"That doesn't have to be a barrier to eventual success, though. Just think back to the chaos we saw at Parkhead last summer. If you work smart, anything can be achieved.

"This time, Celtic undoubtedly start with certain advantages. Winning last season's Premiership means they have the stability of guaranteed Champions League income to financially support their plans. Also, the overhaul already undertaken has created a strong contract profile within their squad.

"They've still got some significant jobs to do most pressingly in trying to persuade Jota to follow Carter-Vickers in returning but Ange Postecoglou can look ahead with more certainty than Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronkchorst will get his "first real window". (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

"At Ibrox, the budget could alter late on in the window if Van Bronckhorst is able to negotiate two rounds of Champions League qualifiers. Right now, however, there will have to be decisions about how far they can push financially.”

‘Nothing compared to Celtic’

On top of trying to recruit players this summer in what Laudrup has called Van Bronckhorst’s "first real window”, there is also the issue of a number of key players entering the final year of their contract.

Not only are Joe Aribo, Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent in such a position, so are Ryan Jack, Ianis Hagi and Calvin Bassey.

It is these “variables" which has given Rangers “another complicating factor” this window.

"If talks over extensions are fruitless, any bids received will have to be carefully weighed up against the on-field value of keeping them," Laudrup said.

"All these variables make life a little tougher but, as I said, it's nothing compared to the situation around Celtic 12 months ago.

"There was utter chaos at Parkhead. A new manager came in quite late, having to reshuffle, get new players and sell others who were heading out. Despite all that, Postecoglou ended up doing extremely well.

"For Van Bronckhorst, I would regard this as the first real window. Before the underwhelming business in January, he had only been in the door a matter of weeks. Now, his management team have far more knowledge about the squad and can have far more influence on exactly what is needed.