Rangers striker makes Championship loan move, while Dunfermline re-unite John Hughes with Scottish Cup winner

Rangers B Juan Alegria has moved to Partick Thistle on loan. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The Colombian striker has been a feature of Rangers’ B-team since arriving in Scotland last August, following a similar path to Scotland as compatriot Alfredo Morelos and arriving via Finland.

Now, after featuring in the Lowland League he will be given further senior football experience at the Championship Jags who also have Lewis Mayo on a temporary deal from the Scottish champions.

Firhill manager Ian McCall said: “Juan is an exciting young player who everyone at Rangers have high hopes for, so we’re pleased to add him to the squad for the rest of the season. He’s been playing in the Lowland League with the B team which has given him a taste of what it’s like to play in that competitive senior environment in Scotland.

“With so many games coming up, we thought it was important to add another striker to help share the attacking burden and we’re delighted to be able to get Juan in to do that.”

Partick’s Championship rivals Dunfermline have also moved to secure a late loan deal on deadline day, drafting in Liam Polworth from Kilmarnock.

The 27-year-old has worked with John Hughes previously when both were at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, a spell which included the 2015 Scottish Cup final win over Falkirk.

Midfielder Polworth moved to Kilmarnock last summer after two years in the SPFL Premiership with Motherwell.

Dunfermline have also confirmed the departure of goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams.