Rangers will make history when they take part in their first ever UEFA Women's Champions League campaign this August (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Rangers will face Ferencváros in round one of the UEFA Women’s Champions League after being paired against the Hungarian champions in this afternoon’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

Malky Thomson’s Gers side enter in the competition for the very first time following their historic SWPL title-winning season last year, a campaign which saw them go the entire league season undefeated.

They will be joined by league rivals and former Champions League quarter-finalists Glasgow City, who have been drawn against Italian giants AS Roma.

The Ibrox outfit are one of 10 teams that will make their Champions League debuts this year, while Glasgow City enter Europe’s elite women’s competition for the 15th season in a row.

Both sides will join the competition at similar stage, with the teams taking on qualification stages that involve mini knock-out tournaments - a different from the format of the men’s Champions’ League.

It means both Rangers and City enter a four-team knockout tournament with the winners of each mini-group progressing to the next round of the competition.

The other two sides in Rangers’ group are PAOK and Swansea City, while Glasgow City will enter a group that also includes Paris FC and Servette.