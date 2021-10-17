Celtic would be 'annoyed' with Rangers signing, Aberdeen boss under pressure, ex-Celt wanted by Arsenal, Jack Ross brands Hibs 'lazy and slow' - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Dundee claimed their first win of the season heaping more pressure on Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass, while Dundee United continue to rise – up to third now – under Tam Courts after defeating Hibs. Hearts kept pace with Rangers by securing a late draw at Ibrox and Celtic closed the gap by beating Motherwell.
Down at the bottom, Livingston secured a big win with Ross County now bottom and winless.
There are just six points separating the top six in the Premiership giving it an intriguing look midway through October.
There were big wins and moments down the leagues as Kilmarnock lost ground at the top of the Championship and Falkirk hammered by Airdrieonians in League One.
Scroll down and click through fro all the latest from around Scottish football and the SPFL.
1. Celtic recruitment plans
Ange Postecoglou has revealed the club plan to improve their scouting and recruitment departments. Postecoglou said: “We need people in there with the right expertise and who are the right fit for the club. We are planning towards that. We are not rushing to decisions because these people will be crucial to what we are trying to build.” (Various)
Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group
2. Glass under pressure
Aberdeen fans made their feelings known about Stephen Glass’ management during the club’s 2-1 loss to Dundee on Saturday evening. Dons supporters chanted for him to leave, something Glass recognised. He said: "The reality of managing football clubs like this is the reality of playing for football clubs like this, you don’t last very long if you can’t win games.” (BBC)
Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group
3. 'The worst version' of Hibs
Jack Ross branded his Hibs team “lazy, slow, and selfish” in their 3-0 home defeat to Dundee United at Easter Road. It saw the Hibees drop to fifth in the table. Ross had no complaints about the loss, calling the performance the “ worst version of ourselves”. (Evening News)
Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group
4. Celtic would be 'annoyed' if Rangers sign defender
Former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie believes Celtic would be annoyed if Rangers sign Hearts star John Souttar. The centre-back has been tenuously linked with the Ibrox side. McAvennie said: I know it would annoy Celtic fans too. He’s a good player, he dominates in the air. He would be a great signing, there’s no doubt in my mind.” (Football Insider)
Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group