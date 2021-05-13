Celtic urged to take Rangers signing inspiration, Parkhead star's future in the air, Championship club join Allan Campbell race, two offers for Hearts starlet - Scottish Football transfer news

Thursday's Scottish football transfer news and headlines. Picture: SNS

Hibs secured third place, Rangers are closing in on an unbeaten league campaign and 100 points, while the unthinkable is set to happen with Hamilton Accies on the precipice of relegation, needing a 9-0 win on Sunday against Kilmarnock to survive.

Meanwhile, Dundee put themselves in a commanding position to reach the Premiership play-off final, thumping Raith Rovers 3-0.

It will give way to a summer of international football but also plenty of intrigue in the transfer window.

Thursday’s Scottish football transfer news and headlines:

Stoke City are keen on Mothewell ace Allan Campbell. The midfielder is set to leave Fir Park this summer once his contract expires. His development fee of a reported £500,000 is likely to make him too expensive for most Scottish sides. There has been interest from the Championship in England previously and Michael O’Neill’s side are keeping tabs on the player. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic interim boss John Kennedy has admitted no decision has been made over the future of Leigh Griffiths. The striker is in limbo with the Parkhead side holding a contract option for a further year. However, the uncertainty of the management situation means Griffiths faces a wait to find out about his future at the club.

Kennedy said: "It's uncertain times. You'd always rather have clarity and know what your next step is. But it's a difficult situation we're in, it's one we've not really faced before in terms of the time that has gone by now with the uncertainty that's going on with a lot of situations and a lot of personnel.” (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has embraced the ability to be able to assess the Dons squad ahead of the summer transfer window with a umber of changes expected. Glass is keen to get business done by pre-season ahead of entering European competition but is aware it won’t likely be that straightforward. (Daily Record)

Hearts have already received two loan offers for highly-rated goalkeeper Harry Stone for next season. The 19-year-old spent the latter stages of the campaign at Albion Rovers, helping the club avoid the dreaded tenth spot. He is expected to be sent on loan to the Championship.

"I think it's really important, given the age he's at, that he gets out and plays games and gets that experience under his belt,” Hearts boss Robbie Neilson said. (Evening News)

Celtic interim boss John Kennedy has provided a positive update on the future of Karamoko Dembele. The highly-rated teenager was thought to be out of contract at the end of the season. However, he still has one year remaining on his deal. The forward came off the bench to score against St Johnstone on Wednesday night. (The Scotsman)