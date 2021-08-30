Celtic strikers, Rangers duo, Hibs youngster and in-demand midfielders: Scotland's transfer deadline-day likely to revolve around ten players

Odsonne Edouard may have played his last game for Celtic amid interest in the French striker from several clubs. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The summer window closes at midnight in Scotland, an hour later than in England, and allows room for deals to go right down to the wire.

Fans of Scottish Premiership clubs will be anxiously monitoring potential departures of some of their favourites - The Scotsman has picked out nine players who could hit the headlines in the coming hours.

Odsonne Edouard

Hibernian left-back Josh Doig has been the subject of transfer speculation since the start of the season. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

After 88 goals in 179 appearances, Edouard’s time at Celtic appears to be up. If so, the 23-year-old French striker was unable to sign off in style as he missed a sitter at a crucial stage of Sunday’s defeat against Rangers at Ibrox.

Crystal Palace, Brighton, Everton and Rubin Kazan are among the clubs linked with Edouard as Celtic stand to rake in around £15 million for a player with a year remaining on his contract.

Josh Doig

Scotland’s Young Player of the Year last season, Doig was left out of the Hibs side earlier this month amid speculation linking him with English Premier League duo Burnley and Watford.

St Johnstone midfielder Ali McCann has a growing number of admirers with several English clubs monitoring his situation. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Celtic, Rangers, Leicester City and Leeds have also previously been credited with an interest in the 19-year-old, with a plethora of English Championship clubs also among those who could make a late move for the left-back.

Having protected their investment in Doig’s development by securing him on a long term contract which runs until the summer of 2025, Hibs are determined to hold out for their own valuation of the player.

Ali McCann

The St Johnstone midfielder has joined up with the Northern Ireland squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and Switzerland and it remains to be seen whether he will still be a Saints player after the international break.

The 21-year-old’s stock has continued to rise in the early weeks of this season and he has been linked with Celtic, Preston North End and Stoke City. McCann is under contract until the summer of 2023, providing the McDiarmid Park club with a reasonable degree of bargaining power.

Borna Barisic

The Rangers left-back’s emotional reaction at the end of Sunday’s Old Firm victory was interpreted in some quarters as a farewell to the Ibrox club.

The 28-year-old Croatian international, under contract until 2024, has been linked with Roma and Tottenham and Rangers could make a significant profit on the £2 million they paid Osijek for him three years ago.

But with only one other recognised left-back currently in their first team squad in Calvin Bassey, the potential departure of Barisic may be viewed with concern by manager Steven Gerrard.

Jamie McCart

Central defender McCart’s form for St Johnstone’s domestic cup double winning side has attracted attention from several clubs with Hibs already having seen bids for the 24-year-old rejected.

They face competition from English Championship pair Bournemouth and Swansea City for the former Scotland under-21 international who is now in the final year of his contract with the Perth club and may see greater attraction in a move south of the border.

Lewis Ferguson

The Aberdeen midfielder’s increasing value was reflected in his first call-up to the senior Scotland squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Denmark, Moldova and Austria.

Watford had a bid of £2 million for Ferguson rejected at the end of last season, prompting the player to hand in a transfer request which was immediately rejected.

Huddersfield Town are now being strongly linked with the 22-year-old who is under contract at Pittodrie until the summer of 2024.

Leigh Griffiths

Despite being handed a one-year contract extension by Celtic, the striker appears to have little prospect of regular game time under Ange Postecoglou.

Now the prospect of a return on loan to Dundee, where Griffiths scored 33 goals in 62 appearances from 2009 to 2011, could suit all parties as the 31-year-old tries to reignite his faltering career which has been hampered by both fitness and personal issues in recent years.

Jamie McGrath

St Mirren fans will hope their club remains resolute in their determination to try and hold onto Republic of Ireland international midfielder McGrath who has been outstanding for the Paisley side since joining from Dundalk in January 2020.

The 24-year-old, who has one year remaining on his contract, has been linked with several clubs including Aberdeen, Watford and Sheffield United. Saints manager Jim Goodwin insists it will take ‘a huge some of money’ to persuade them to see a player he feels is destined for ‘the highest level’.

Ryan Kent

A difficult start to the season for the Rangers winger made it appear less likely the Ibrox club would have to be facing any interest in him during the current transfer window.

But while form is temporary, Kent’s ability is not in doubt and he returned to make a positive contribution in Sunday’s Old Firm victory at Ibrox. The 24-year-old remains firmly on the radar of Leeds United, who had a £10 million bid for him rejected last year.

Jamie Robson

The Dundee United left-back grabbed the spotlight earlier this month with an eye-catching performance and the only goal of the game as the Tannadice side notched a surprise win over Rangers in the Premiership.

Robson has a year left on his contract with United and the 23-year-old has been linked with both Luton Town and Sunderland in recent weeks.

