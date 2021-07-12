Celtic step up £8m double swoop, one-time Rangers target set for £10m move, English duo want Dundee United star, Dundee take goalkeepers on trial - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

Monday's Scottish football headlines and transfer news. Picture: SNS

Italy won a European Championship for the first time since 1968, denying England their first ever win of the tournament. Leonardo Bonucci equalised an early Luke Shaw opener before winning on penalties at Wembley Stadium.

In Scotland, focus switches back to domestic football. After the first weekend of competitive action we have a midweek fixture card in the Premier Sports Cup.

Monday’s Scottish football transfer news and headlines:

Moyes on Scotland job

West Ham United boss David Moyes has admitted he is keen to manage Scotland one day. The former Celtic, Hamilton and Dunfermline player recently signed a new deal with the Hammers but it is a position he could see himself in. He said: “I think at the right time, when things are right for me and if it's right for Scotland, then it might be a consideration.” (BBC)

Duo wanted by Celtic

Celtic are eyeing an £8million double swoop to bolster their defence. Ange Postecoglou is in need of reinforcements at the back ahead of the club’s Champions League qualifier with FC Midtjylland. The Parkhead side are set to be proactive in trying to land French full-back Brandon Soppy for £4million from Rennes, while they are trying to prise Swedish centre-back Carl Starfelt from Rubin Kazan. Celtic are hoping to sign him for £4million but the Russians are playing hardball over the fee. (Daily Record)

Former Ibrox ‘target’ a £10m wanted man

Liverpool star Harry Wilson, once linked with a move to Rangers, is a £10million target for Brentford. The Premier League newboys are looking to strengthen their squad following promotion. The midfielder is expected to leave Anfield after making just two appearances for the club. There is interest from the Championship and Europe. (The Sun)

Douglas move confirmed

Barry Douglas has returned to Polish side Lech Poznan. The Scotland international was touted as a possible target for Rangers if Borna Barisic was to depart. However, after leaving Leeds United following the expiry of his contract he’s opted to move to the side he played 75 times for across three seasons, winning the Polish league in 2015. (Various)

United star wanted

English duo Ipswich Town and Oxford United are keen on Dundee united left-back Jamie Robson. The 23-year-old missed the Tangerines’ Premier Sports Cup opener against Kelty Hearts on Friday. Robson was an almost ever present last season with 43 appearances across all competitions. (Daily Record)

Dundee look at two keepers

Former Aberdeen, Falkirk and Kilmarnock goalkeeper Danny Rogers is training with Dundee in a bid to win a deal. James McPake is keen to add competition for No 1 Adam Legzdins. Rogers, who had spent a trial spell with Dundee United, has also been joined by former Manchester City academy keeper Ian Lawlor. (Courier)

- Meanwhile, Dundee have completed the signing of Corey Panter. The full-back joins on a season-long loan from Luton Town.

Trial for Parkhead ‘target’