Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen matches moved as Edinburgh derby gets Sky Sports snub again
Hearts and Hibs are due to meet at Tynecastle on the first full weekend of October, but the television cameras that weekend will instead be at St Mirren v Rangers, with the game in Paisley taking place on Sunday, October 8 at noon. The Edinburgh derby is currently scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 7 at 3pm, although the kick-off time could still be amended should Hearts decide to broadcast the game via their own PPV channels.
Sky Sports have also decided to screen Hearts v Celtic on Sunday, October 22 (2.15pm), Kilmarnock v Aberdeen on Sunday, October 29 (noon), Ross County v Celtic on Saturday, November 4 (12.30pm), Livingston v Rangers on Sunday November 12 (noon) and Celtic v Aberdeen on Sunday, November 12 (12.30pm). Further matches involving Rangers and Aberdeen have been pushed back 24 hours due to the two clubs’ involvement in the Europa League and Europa Conference League.
Full list of new Premiership fixture amendments
Sunday September 24: Aberdeen v Ross County, kick-off 3.00pm; Rangers v Motherwell, kick-off 3.00pm/
Sunday October 8: Aberdeen v St Johnstone, kick-off 3.00pm; St Mirren v Rangers, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon
Sunday October 22: Hearts v Celtic, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2.15pm
Sunday October 29: Kilmarnock v Aberdeen, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon; Rangers v Hearts, kick-off 3.00pm.
Saturday November 4: Ross County v Celtic, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm.
Sunday November 12: Livingston v Rangers, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon; Celtic v Aberdeen, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2.30pm.
Sunday December 3: Hibs v Aberdeen, kick-off 3.00pm; Rangers v St Mirren, kick-off 3.00pm.
Sunday December 17: Hibs v Rangers, ick-off 3.00pm; St Johnstone v Aberdeen, kick-off 3.00pm.