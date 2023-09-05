Hearts and Hibs are due to meet at Tynecastle on the first full weekend of October, but the television cameras that weekend will instead be at St Mirren v Rangers, with the game in Paisley taking place on Sunday, October 8 at noon. The Edinburgh derby is currently scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 7 at 3pm, although the kick-off time could still be amended should Hearts decide to broadcast the game via their own PPV channels.