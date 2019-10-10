Celtic or Rangers - who wins the title? Statisticians predict how the Scottish Premiership will finish, including who will be relegated and other suprises
With the Scottish Premiership on a brief hiatus to allow Scotland to do what Scotland do when international breaks come around, Rangers sit top of the table.
Their 5-0 win over Hamilton which followed Celtic's 2-0 loss at Livingston has put them in the driving seat. But will it finish that way come the end of the season? The numbers have been crunched by FiveThirtyEight to give us a final prediction. The model takes into equation a number of factors, from on field performances, to expected goals, to transfer values. There are some surprising results with the table amended to reflect goal difference comes into the equation if two sides finish with the same points...