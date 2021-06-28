Celtic near £5m signing, Rangers target set to sign deal, Hibs reject '£4m bid' for star, move for Parkhead ace OFF - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

Monday's Scottish football transfer news and headlines. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

At the weekend many clubs returned to action with pre-season friendlies despite the knockout stages of Euro 2020 just beginning.

There were some big scores as fans began returning to grounds to watch their team in action.

There will likely be an upturn in transfer business with the new campaign approaching, especially for teams like Celtic who enter the European qualification rounds.

The latest transfer news and headlines from around the SPFL:

Doig bid rejected

Hibs have rejected a bid of £2.5million for teenage star Josh Doig. The 19-year-old was one of the breakout talents in Scottish football last season, earning rave reviews for his performances at left-back and wing-back as the Easter Road side finished third. The full package, worth up to £4m, did not meet Hibs’ requirements. (Scottish Sun)

No Ibrox move for midfielder

Rangers target Salih Özcan is set to make a decision on his future and sign a deal keeping him at FC Köln. The German U21 international helped the club maintain their Bundesliga status last campaign but his contract expired at the end of the season. The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to Ibrox but the player has come to an agreement with Köln and will likely sign the deal before returning for pre-season. (Kicker)

Celtic near £5m deal

Ange Postecoglou is set to make his first signing as new Celtic boss with Mario Vuskovic heading to Parkhead in a deal worth up to £5million. An extensive rebuild is set to take place at the club and Vuskovic, a Croatian U21 international, fills one of the key positions at centre-back. The 19-year-old Hadjuk Split star is wanted by Serie A side Torino but a four-year deal worth around £12k-a-week is set to see him head to Celtic. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers target warning

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has warned he will tell the club not to sell Jonson Clarke-Harris. The striker scored 33 goals in 48 appearances last season as the Posh won promotion to the Championship. He has attracted interest from Rangers, Sheffield United and West Brom. (This is Futbol)

Celtic exit OFF for midfielder

Olivier Ntcham won’t be joining AEK Athens after the Greek side pulled out of a deal to sign the Celtic midfielder. The Frenchman had been set to sign a deal with AEK with his current deal due to expire and an agreement reached with the Parkhead club regarding their option for a further year. However, Celtic are keen on a fee for the player they spent £4.5million on from Manchester City. (Scottish Sun)

Right-back on the agenda

Celtic could make a move for Sheffield United full-back George Baldock. The defender has previously been a Celtic target and it is an area of the pitch which could be seen as a priority ahead of the Champions League qualifiers next month. (Daily Record)

Tannadice move for midfielder