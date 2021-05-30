Celtic manager in coming days, Rangers star rejected offer, EPL side eye cheap Parkhead raid, Ibrox ace future unclear, Hibs transfer warning - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

Sunday's Scottish football transfer news and headlines. Picture: SNS

There will be plenty of speculation and expectation on the next Celtic boss, while Scotland play their first pre-Euros friendly against the Netherlands on Wednesday.

On top of that, the transfer merry-go-round will be in full flow.

Here are all the main headlines and transfer news from around the SPFL:

Saints eye Celtic star

Ryan Christie could be the latest Celtic player to make the move to Southampton, following in the footsteps of Virgil van Dijk, Stuart Armstrong, Victor Wanyama and Fraser Forster. The creative midfielder is out of contract at the end of next season and is yet to sign a new deal, opening the door for the Premier League side to try and land him on the cheap. (Scottish Sun)

Ibrox newboy's transfer admission

New Rangers signing Fashion Sakala has revealed he turned down offers from two Premier League sides and two French sides to join Rangers. The Zambian ace starred for Belgian top-flight club Oostende. And would make the decision again if he had the chance. He said: “Playing for Rangers is better than playing for other teams in the Premier League or France.” (Studio Ken)

New Parkhead boss to be appointed ‘next week’

Celtic have made an offer to Ange Postecoglou and hope to announced the former Australia boss as their new manager next week. The Parkhead club have been aware of Postecoglou for a while even with Eddie Howe as plan A. Currently managing Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos, he is understood to be keen on making the switch to Glasgow where he will be tasked with overhauling the team. (Daily Record)

McInnes issues Hibs transfer warning

Former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has issued a transfer warning to Hibs regarding squad building after a successful season. The ex-Dons manager led the team to consistent top-four finishes during his time at Pittodrie and knows how difficult it can be to keep the momentum going with players interesting other clubs.

He said: “There are always players within a squad who are more relevant to the success and the difficulty for Hibs now is trying to hang onto them for as long as possible. If they can do that then they will have the opportunity to go and build something.” (Evening News)

Defoe advised to stay

Jermain Defoe has been tipped to stay at Rangers despite interest from Ipswich Town. The veteran striker is out of contract this summer leading to speculation regarding a move back to England. However, former England international Danny Mills reckons if the offer stands, he should remain at Ibrox and enjoy his football.

Mills said: “I’m not sure I would be tempted by better money at that stage in my career. It’s Saturday-Tuesday, so he’s still not going to play every game, it will be bits and pieces. At that stage, happiness and stability are absolutely huge.” (Football Insider)

