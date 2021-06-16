Celtic learn Champions League opponents - but when do Rangers enter the draw?

The draw for the second round of Champions League qualifying saw Celtic paired with Danish opposition in the shape of FC Midtjylland.

By Matthew Elder
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 12:30 pm
The UEFA Champions League trophy. (VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)
The first leg at Celtic Park on July 20/21 will be new boss Ange Postecoglou’s first competitive match in charge, with the second leg in Denmark a week later.

Rangers do not enter the draw until the third qualifying round, by virtue of winning the 2020-21 Scottish Premiership title, their first in a decade. For manager Steven Gerrard and his players, the reward is a place in the champions’ path of qualifiers in Europe’s elite club competition.

Like Celtic, Rangers will be one of the seeded teams in the third qualifying round, the draw for which takes place on July 19, with six seeded and six unseeded clubs in the champions’ path.

While Rangers' place among the seeds is assured, the identity of their six possible opponents will depend on who comes through the first two qualifying rounds.

