Celtic 'in talks' with international defender, Rangers given Veerman advice, Brighton make £18.5m Edouard offer, Hearts eye Everton midfielder - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

So far the likes of Hearts, Rangers Hibs and Aberdeen have held on to key players linked with moves away, while Celtic have only sold Kristoffer Ajer. On the flip side most of those teams, as well as Premiership rivals, will be expected to do more business in the coming weeks.

It is a big day for Celtic in Europe with the second leg of their Champions League qualifier against FC Midtjylland to come this evening with the score sitting at 1-1 from the first leg in Glasgow.

All of Wednesday's Scottish football news and transfer latest:

Hearts midfielder offer

Hearts have made an offer to sign Everton midfielder Beni Baningime. The 22-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with the Toffees. He made a handful of appearances for the first-team during the 2017/18 but hasn't featured in recent seasons. He isn't expected to travel as part of Rafa Benitez’s squad to Florida for a pre-season training camp. (Evening News)

Ex-Dons keeper set for Newcastle stay

Celtic-linked goalkeeper Freddie Woodman could start the season in goals for Newcastle United. The former Aberdeen loanee was touted as a possible option for the Parkhead side but had a loan move to Bournemouth cancelled following injury issues with the club’s No.1 and No.2 goalkeepers. (The Athletic)

Second Japanese international to Parkhead?

Celtic have held talks with Manchester City over a possible loan deal for Ko Itakura. The 24-year-old centre-back is currently representing Japan at the Olympics in Tokyo. The Japanese international joined Manchester City in 2019 and has impressed over two loan spells with Groningen. A stumbling block could be the loan fee City are wanting for the player. (Daily Express)

Veerman latest

Rangers have been urged to make their move for midfielder Joey Veerman sooner rather than later. His side Heerenveen are asking for around £8.5million having already rejected a £4.2million bid. Scott Calderwood, son of ex-Aberdeen boss Jimmy is currently working in Dutch football, reckons his price tag will rocket with the player ready to become an international for the Netherlands. (Daily Record)

Celtic ‘make offer’ for striker

Gianluca Lapadula is one of the latest names to be linked with a move to Celtic. The Peru striker is believed to be subject of a bid from the Parkhead side having just finished joint-top scorer in the Copa America. The 31-year-old is understood to be valued at £8.5million by Italian side Benevento. (Libero)

Edouard offer