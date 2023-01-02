Celtic fans sing 'we shall not be moved' as late Kyogo leveller keeps Rangers at bay after fine revival

An equaliser from Kyogo Furuhashi with two minutes of regulation time to play might well prove to have been a decisive intervention in this season’s title race as Celtic drew 2-2 with Rangers in the New Year derby.

The Celtic striker had done precious little before slotting home his first goal against Rangers after the ball broke to him in the box to make it 2-2 at Ibrox.

Celtic’s lead at the top has been maintained at nine points. “We shall not be moved,” rang joyously from the corner where 700 Celtic fans were housed.

Rangers had worked hard to overturn a lead they had presented on a plate to Celtic after only five minutes. A terrible cross-field pass from Alfredo Morelos was compounded by James Tavernier’s weak challenge on Daizen Maeda and the forward sprinted through to shoot past Allan McGregor.

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi runs to grab the ball after scoring his team's late equaliser at Ibrox.

The home team looked shaken for a spell, but they recovered to the extent they were unlucky to still be trailing at half time.

They continued this improvement in the second half and took the game to Celtic. Sakala Junior was the catalyst, setting up Ryan Kent for a trademark curled finish two minutes after the re-start. He then won the penalty after Carl Starfelt whipped his leg away near the byline. Tavernier shot high past Joe Hart.

But the three points Rangers yearned for was reduced to a scarcely helpful one in the blink of an eye when Kyogo pounced after 88 minutes.