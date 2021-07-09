Celtic eye £5m EPL defender, Rangers ace backed to stay, £3.5m bid for ex-Hearts ace rejected, internatioal goalkeeper open to Parkhead move - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

Friday's Scottish football transfer news and headlines. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Dundee United face Kelty Hearts in the live game this evening while Hamilton Accies travel to the capital to play Edinburgh City.

Tomorrow will see the majority of other clubs involved in the competition begin their campaigns before England and Italy face off in the final of the European Championships at Wembley Stadium.

Here is all of Friday’s Scottish football transfer news and headlines from around the SPFL:

Morelos ‘will stay’

Ex-Rangers defender Craig Moore has backed Alfredo Morelos to remain at Ibrox this season. The Colombian has been strongly linked with a move to Porto this summer but the former Rangers star Moore believes the Scottish champions will want to have done a deal early if the was to leave.

He said: “If they were going to lose him you've got to have a deadline, so you know exactly where you stand in regards of moving forward within the season. I think Morelos will stay." (Go Radio)

Hickey latest

Celtic have had a bid of £3.5million rejected for former Hearts starlet Aaron Hickey. The teenager is currently plying his trade in Serie A with Bologna. The Italian club are keen to keep him amidst interest from elsewhere in the country. Hickey had a stint at Celtic as a youngster before moving to Hearts. (Scottish Sun)

No new Rooney bid

Rotherham United are yet to make a second bid for St Johnstone ace Shaun Rooney and may be unlikely to do so. The English League One side had a £200,000 bid for the Saints legend booted out.

Millers boss Paul Warne said: “We’re not a club that offer way below where we’re prepared to go. We offer what we think is fair and affordable to us. Whether we revisit it, I don’t know. I haven’t moved the bid in any way since our original offer.” (Courier)

Attacker nears Parkhead move

Celtic are nearing a deal for Kyle Edwards. The left-sided attacker is a free agent after leaving West Brom. The Parkhead club are reportedly negotiating personal terms with the 23-year-old who played five times in the Premier League last season. (Football Insider)

Celtic eye EPL defender

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is set to exit the Premier League side with Celtic keen on signing him. The 23-year-old still has one year left to run on his Spurs deal and will likely cost around £5m with Bournemouth, Celtic and Newcastle all interested. However, the Scottish side and the Cherries, where Carter-Vickers spent time on loan last season, are the “most serious” options right now.The US international has played more than 110 times in the Championship. (Daily Record)

Goalkeeper to Parkhead?

Australian international goalkeeper Mat Ryan has left the door open about a possible reunion with Ange Postecoglou. The 29-year-old has been linked with a move back to La Liga with Real Sociedad but admits Celtic could be interesting.