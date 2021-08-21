Celtic eye move for Hibs ace, Leigh Griffiths part of the deal, Rangers linked with £3m playmaker, Ibrox star urged to leave permanently - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

Celtic have been linked with a return for Kievin Nisbet. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic was an anti-climax due to an upgrade going wrong. There is plenty of action, however, to get the teeth stuck into across Saturday and Sunday.

Here is all the latest from around the SPFL:

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers linked with £3m move

Rangers have been linked with a move for ANOTHER midfielder. Reports in Serbia have suggested the playmaker is available for £3million as Red Star look to bring in cash following an exit from the Champions League. A move is unlikely from a Rangers point of view with Juninho Bacuna recently added.

Celtic target in-demand

Celtic target Georgios Giakoumakis is wanted by multiple clubs, according to his club’s chief. VVV Venlo’s managing director Marco Bogers confirmed Celtic and Werder Bremen have approached the club for the Greek striker but also revealed more clubs are showing interest.

Celtic eye Japanese market

Ange Postecoglou has admitted there are a lot of players in the J-League he would like to bring to Celtic to look closely at. The signing of Kyogo Furuhashi has worked wonders so far for the Parkhead club. Postecoglou knows the Japanese market well having managed in the country.

Best Hearts squad

Hearts defender Michael Smith believes the current squad is the best he has played with at Tynecastle Park. Robbie Neilson is set to add two more in Ben Woodburn and Cameron Devlin. The Northern Irishman is aware of the competition for places. He said: “The competitiveness in training is brilliant. That’s just the way football is. If you’re not performing and the gaffer doesn’t fancy you then you’re out the team and you’re away.”

Celtic return for Nisbet

Celtic are keen to sign Kevin Nisbet from Hibs, according to reporter Peter Martin. In turn they are willing to offer cash plus Leigh Griffiths to the Easter Road side. Aberdeen have also been linked this window with Griffiths who has fallen down the pecking order at Parkhead. Ange Postecoglou is looking to add a striker to his squad.

Loan no good for Katic

Former Aberdeen striker Noel Whelan reckons a loan move for Nikola Katic won’t suit the player or Rangers. The Croatian is coming back from a long-term injury and could possibly be loaned to get game time. Whelan told Football Insider: “He’s an experienced player in himself. It is one of these where a loan move is no good to Rangers. Probably no good to the player either. They’ll want to get him out of the door. Get him settled at a new club and it’s somebody off the wage bill.”

Kent is Rangers' biggest asset

Kris Boyd reckons Ryan Kent is still Rangers and Steven Gerrard's “top man" despite a slow start to the season and will “command the biggest transfer fee”. The winger was replaced at half-time of the club’s 1-0 Europa League win over Alashkert. Boyd, writing in his column for the Scottish Sun, said: “He is still the one who will command the biggest transfer fee when he does leave. There is no doubt he is worth far more than Alfredo Morelos or Glen Kamara and maybe his value is the cause of his current problems.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.