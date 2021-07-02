Celtic eye international midfielder, Rangers starlet exits after new deal, Defender coy on Parkhead return, St Johnstone near Manchester United starlet - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

Friday's Scottish football transfer news and headlines. Picture: SNS

It is sure to be a fine evening of football to begin a weekend where many eyes north of the border will be on Rome on Saturday as England take on Ukraine. There are also a bundle of friendly matches taking place across the country this weekend as Scottish football prepares to return.

The Premier Sports Cup gets underway next week as a precursor to the league season.

Moves are continuing to be made by clubs and managers in the transfer window as squads are being put together.

Here is Friday’s transfer news and main headlines from around the SPFL:

New deal for Ger

Rangers starlet Josh McPake has penned a new deal which will keep him at Ibrox until 2024. The 19-year-old will now head out on loan once more, joining Morecambe who won promotion to League One. The English side are managed by ex-Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson. He has impressed in League Two with Harrogate Town during a loan stint last season. (Various)

Ex-Celt opens up on possible return

Erik Sviatchenko has not ruled out a return to Celtic The centre-back is currently captain of FC Midtjylland, the Danish side the Parkhead club will face in the Champions League qualifier later this month. He has been linked with a move back to play under Ange Postecoglou.

He said: “When it’s rumours, it’s rumours. Unless I hear anything else it’s just a rumour. But I’ve always said Celtic is close to my heart as is Midtjylland. Those are the two clubs that I follow and whatever happens, happens.” (Go Radio)

Postecoglou a 'risk’

Former Rangers chairman Dave King reckons there are "obvious risks” to Celtic’s appointment of Ange Postecoglou. King compared the arrival to that of Pedro Caixinha.

He said: “There are risks just in coming to the UK — and then Glasgow is a difficult place to come into. There is a culture around it. It’s an absolute fishbowl from the media and fans’ point of view. It’s not just from a footballing point of view. There’s a huge cultural adjustment. It’s a very difficult situation.” (Scottish Sun)

Ange eyes Aaron

Aaron Mooy is a target for Ange Postecoglou. The Australian international, formerly of St Mirren, is currently playing in China with Shanghai Port. He has played nearly 100 games in the Premier League with Huddersfield and Brighton, the former paid nearly £10m to sign him from Manchester City. (Daily Record)

Griffiths wage cut

Leigh Griffiths accepted a new deal on reduced terms to remain at Celtic. The club announced a one-year contract extension with the player noting his excitement at working under new manager Ange Postecoglou. (Scottish Sun)

Goalkeeper wanted by McPake

Dundee are keen to sign Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard on loan for their Premiership return. The Northern Irishman has previously spent time at the Dens Park side. The 23-year-old signed a contract extension until 2023 earlier this year. (Daily Record)

Saints to sign Red Devil