Celtic duo set for loan exits, Rangers star agent looking at clubs claim, Hibs boss backs striker, Ibrox target to 'walk into' team - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

They come on the back of a big weekend which saw plenty of entertainment in the Scottish Cup, ending with Clydebank earning a draw with Elgin City in BBC’s live game.

The cinch Premiership is beginning to take shape with some managers under pressure, including Malky Mackay who has yet to win a league game with Ross County. They face a huge game with Dundee tomorrow night. Meanwhile, Hibs will be looking to avoid four straight league defeats for the first time under jack Ross when they welcome upwardly mobile Celtic to Easter Road.

Injury-ravaged Aberdeen head to Ibrox as Hearts look to maintain their unbeaten run at St Johnstone.

Scroll down and click through for all the latest from around the SPFL including the latest transfer talk.

1. Ross backs Nisbet Jack Ross has backed Kevin Nisbet to show the resilience to find his best form once more. The Hibs striker has scored just twice in the league with Ross having sympathy for the player. He said “There’s a lot of onus on Kevin because we don’t have another striker in our squad.” (Evening News) Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Celtic stars set for exit? Two recent signings made by Celtic could be heading out on loan after failing to make an impact. Youngsters Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide were added to Ange Postecoglou’s squad but haven’t been deemed to have reached the required standard to force their way into the team. Neither made the bench for Saturday’s win over St Johnstone. (Scottish Sun) Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Rangers target would 'walk into' team Reported Rangers target Joe Rothwell “would walk straight” into Steven Gerrard’s team, according to former England and Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Paul Robinson. The Rovers midfielder has been linked with a move to Ibrox on a pre-contract agreement. (Football Insider) Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

4. Neilson '100 per cent right' to stoke the fire Ex-Hearts ace Ryan Stevenson believes Robbie Neilson was “100 per cent right” to bring up Dundee’s voting controversy in the build-up to the weekend’s match. Dees boss James McPake accused the Hearts manager of “stoking the fire”. Stevenson said: “It’s a tactic that’s been going on for years.” (Daily Record) Photo: Roddy Scott - SNS Group Photo Sales