Celtic and St Johnstone Europa League draw throws up Dutch and Danish opposition

Celtic and St Johnstone have both learned who they will face if they reach the Europa League play-off round following this afternoon’s draw at the UEFA headquarters in Switzerland.

By Matthew Elder
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 12:37 pm
The UEFA Europa League trophy (Photo by Michael Sohn - Pool/Getty Images)
The Hoops, who dropped into the Europa League after being knocked out of the Champions League by FC Midtjylland last week, are preparing to face Czech side Jablonec in a third round qualifying tie, with the away first leg set to take place this Thursday ahead of the return leg at Celtic Park next week.

Should Ange Postecoglou’s men successfully negogiate that tie they will face Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the play-off round for a place in the group stages.

St Johnstone meanwhile are preparing for a glamour third round qualifying tie against Turkish giants Galatasary, with the first leg in Istanbul on Thursday before next week’s return at McDiarmid Park.

Should the Perth men cause a major European upset and get through they will face Danish Superliga outfit Randers FC in the play-off round.

CelticSt Johnstone
