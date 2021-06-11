Celtic and Rangers 'target' decides future, Euro giants £1m bid for Hibs star, Postecoglou won't get Gerrard 'luxury', Czech ace defends Kudela - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

It will start a month of football around the continent with up to three games a day. As for Scotland, after 23 years we can afford to wait just three more days until Monday when Steve Clarke’s men take on Czech Republic at Hampden Park.

On the domestic front, the transfer window is now open and clubs will continue to get business done ahead of a return to pre-season this month and the Betfred Cup or European football next month.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are Friday’s main headlines and transfer news from around the SPFL:

Friday's Scottish football headlines and transfer news. Picture: SNS

Gala want Porto

Hibs star Ryan Porteous is interesting Turkish giants Galatasaray. The centre-back has been linked with a switch to Turkey previously but the league’s runners-up are now considering a bid of £1million with add-ons. Hibs turned down an offer from Millwall in January and Porteous is likely to have significant interest this summer. (Scottish Sun)

Old Firm target on the move

Wigan Athletic striker Kyle Joseph is set to sign for English Championship side Swansea City despite interest from a number of clubs including Celtic and Rangers The 19-year-old scored five goals in 12 starts in League One last campaign. He is out of contract this summer which means ether of the Old Firm would have had to pay a cross-border development fee. (Football Insider)

Accies to sign MacDonald

Hamilton's rebuild following relegation from the Premiership will continue with the signing of Kieran MacDonald. The left-back will return to full-time football after impressing as a part-time member of Raith Rovers’ squad. Kilmarnock were also interested in the 27-year-old. (Scottish Sun)

Postecoglou not Gerrard

New Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou won’t be given the “same luxury" as Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, reckons former Parkhead star Chris Sutton. The pundit believes he would need to better the Ibrox manager's record of one trophy in three years, noting the task at hand with plenty of recruitment required.

Sutton said: "Gerrard has been lauded for winning one trophy out of nine in three years but Postecoglou won’t be given the same luxury. He’ll need to show massive improvement in a short space of time." (Daily Record)

Czech ace backs Kudela

Czech Republic danger man Tomas Soucek has issued his defence of team-mate Ondrej Kudela who was found guilty of racially abusing Rangers ace Glen Kamara. Kudela was handed a 10-game ban by Uefa meaning he misses Euro 2020.

Soucek said: "I stood behind Ondrej the whole time. No one has proven anything, yet everyone condemned him and he received a long ban. It is absurd. I know him so well and I can't imagine him saying anything racist." (idnes.cz)

Celtic or Rangers eye midfielder?