Celtic and Rangers striker tipped for international coaching role, Europa League injury uncertainty, Hibs warning to Premiership rivals - SPFL Premiership rumour mill

(Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Hibs chairman Ron Gordon has warned other clubs in the SPFL Premiership they must step up in Europe and not leave Rangers an Celtic as the league's European representatives. Doing so would be “good for everyone” and “drive the league forward”. Hibs are one of five participants conducting a review of the SPFL. (The Scotsman)

Andrew Considine will be offered a new contract at Aberdeen. The Pittodrie stalwart is recovering from an ACL injury sustained in the Europa Conference against Qarabag. (Press and Journal)

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers could face a depleted Sparta Prague side in Thursday’s Europa League group stage. The Czech side, who will host the match under stadium sanctions from UEFA, could be without eight first-team regulars according to The Daily Record.

Kenny Miller could be in line for a Scotland recall – to Steve Clarke’s coaching regime. The former Rangers, Celtic and Derby County striker, most recently in Australia with Newcastle Jets, is among a group of ex-pro’s ear-marked for a role by the Scotland boss after the success of Steven Naimith’s recent placement within the camp. (The Herald).

Celtic star Jota has backed his team-mates to come through against Bayer Leverkusen – by staying united ‘like brothers’. (Scottish Daily Mail).