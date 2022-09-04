News you can trust since 1817
Celtic and Rangers-linked midfielder Ross Barkley lands new club and joins up with ex-Ibrox man

Ross Barkley has signed for French club Nice after spending much of last month being linked with both Celtic and Rangers.

By Mark Atkinson
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 7:51 pm
A free agent after Chelsea released him from his contract, Barkley was paraded at the Allianz Arena on Sunday night ahead of Nice’s Ligue 1 match against Monaco.

The 28-year-old playmaker, who has been capped 33 times by England, was said to be on the radar of both Glasgow clubs, although Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was quick to pour cold water on the rumours earlier this week.

Nice have invested heavily in their squad this summer and Barkley will link up with Welsh internationalist Aaron Ramsey, who spent six months on loan at Rangers last season from Juventus.

Barkley’s career had stagnated at Stamford Bridge, falling well down the pecking order under Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, and he will look to force his way back into the England squad with performances on the Cote d’Azur.

