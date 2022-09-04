Celtic and Rangers-linked midfielder Ross Barkley lands new club and joins up with ex-Ibrox man

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A free agent after Chelsea released him from his contract, Barkley was paraded at the Allianz Arena on Sunday night ahead of Nice’s Ligue 1 match against Monaco.

The 28-year-old playmaker, who has been capped 33 times by England, was said to be on the radar of both Glasgow clubs, although Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was quick to pour cold water on the rumours earlier this week.

Nice have invested heavily in their squad this summer and Barkley will link up with Welsh internationalist Aaron Ramsey, who spent six months on loan at Rangers last season from Juventus.

Ross Barkley left Chelsea and has landed himself a new club on the continent.

Barkley’s career had stagnated at Stamford Bridge, falling well down the pecking order under Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, and he will look to force his way back into the England squad with performances on the Cote d’Azur.