Celtic and Rangers land home draws as Premier Sports Cup last eight set

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup has been made.

In what is a repeat of the 1994 League Cup final – then known as the Coca Cola Cup – which Raith won on penalties following a 2-2 draw at Ibrox, John McGlynn’s men will travel west to take on Ange Postecoglou’s in-form team.

Raith stunned the Dons by coming back from a goal down to win 2-1 at Stark’s Park against their higher ranked opposition and they will be underdogs yet again when they come up against Celtic, who booked their place in the last eight with a 3-2 triumph over Hearts.

Rangers have also been given a home draw. Steven Gerrard’s outfit got back to winning ways with a 5-0 trouncing of Dunfermline Athletic on Friday night and they will welcome last season’s runners-up Livingston to Ibrox. David Martindale’s team lost 3-0 away to Rangers on the opening day of cinch Premiership campaign and booked their slot in the quarters after overcoming St Mirren on penalties.

Holders St Johnstone also needed penalties to progress to the last eight, overcoming Arbroath at Gayfield, and they will take on Dundee at Dens Park. James McPake’s men were 1-0 victors over Motherwell on Saturday.

In the other tie, Dundee United and Hibs will face off in a repeat of last season’s Scottish Cup semi-final. United overcame Ayr United on spot-kicks, while Hibs defeated Kilmarnock 2-0 at Easter Road.