Celtic and Rangers European boost as Ibrox and Parkhead return to full capacity

Rangers are set to welcome capacity crowds back to Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The clubs have reached agreement with Glasgow City Council for their stadiums to fully reopen, subject to conditions of the local authority’s Safety Advisory Group, from Monday, when most of Scotland’s remaining Covid-19 restrictions are set to be lifted.

It means Rangers can have up to 50,000 fans cheering them on against Malmo in the second leg of their Champions League third round qualifier at Ibrox on Tuesday, with Steven Gerrard issuing a rallying cry to supporters to get behind the team following the 2-1 defeat in the first leg in Sweden.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A club statement read: “Rangers can confirm there will be a full capacity at Ibrox Stadium going forward, subject to conditions prescribed by the Safety Advisory Group of Glasgow City Council.

“The ticket office will be in contact with season tickets holders today to confirm the process for ticket allocation for Tuesday’s match v Malmö.

“We cannot wait to hear you roaring, from the stands of Ibrox Park.”

Meanwhile, Celtic Park will be able to host up to 60,000 spectators for the club’s Europa League third round qualifier second leg against Jablonec next Thursday, with the first leg due to take place in the Czech Republic tonight.

A club statement read: “We are delighted to announce that we have received confirmation from the local Safety Advisory Group that following Tuesday’s Scottish Government announcement and positive reviews of recent matches and associated protocols, full capacity crowds will now be permitted at Celtic Park from Monday, August 9 onwards.”

Celtic Chief Executive Dom McKay added: “I would like to thank our fans for all the fantastic support they have given us in reaching these levels. I would especially like to thank our staff for their tireless efforts and hard work in getting us to this stage.

"Our team have been a leading force in Scottish sport, writing and exercising protocols and procedures to allow us to return to train and play. Now, through their hard work and leadership, we are finally welcoming you, our fans, back where you belong. I must also thank the Scottish Government, Glasgow City Council and the Safety Advisory Group for all their co-operation.”