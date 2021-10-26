Celebrating the outstanding career of Rangers legend Walter Smith - in pictures

Tributes poured out from every corner of the UK for a totemic figure who spent the best part of five decades in the sport.

Rangers, their staff and players were quick to pay condolences and champion his incredible legacy, as were those fortunate enough to star for the club during Smith’s tenure. But there were countless messages of support from the wider footballing world as several clubs, professionals, retired players, media members and supporters also spoke up on social media with their memories of the great man.