Celebrating the outstanding career of Rangers legend Walter Smith - in pictures

Tributes poured out from every corner of the UK for a totemic figure who spent the best part of five decades in the sport.
Rangers, their staff and players were quick to pay condolences and champion his incredible legacy, as were those fortunate enough to star for the club during Smith’s tenure. But there were countless messages of support from the wider footballing world as several clubs, professionals, retired players, media members and supporters also spoke up on social media with their memories of the great man.
We look back at just some of the highlights from an incredible career...
1. Playing days
Smith takes on Kenny Dalglish and Davie Hay during the 1974 Scottish Cup final, which Dundee United would lose 2-0. He spent 12 seasons at United across two spells, while also spending time at Dumbarton.
Photo: SNS Group
2. Coaching
He became Dundee United assistant after retiring from playing, working as a No.2 to legendary manager Jim McLean.
Photo: SNS Group
3. Scotland duty
In addition to coaching the Scottish under-18s and under-21s, Smith was also the assistant manager to Alex Ferguson at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.
Photo: SNS Group
4. In at Rangers
In 1986, he accepted an offer from Graeme Souness to be his right-hand man at Rangers after the Scottish international agreed to become the next player-manager. They'd win three titles and four League Cups.
Photo: SNS Group