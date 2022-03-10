Giovanni van Bronckhorst fires Rangers warning and makes Allan McGregor statement as he hails Red Star performance

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 10: Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Head Coach of Rangers looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Leg One match between Rangers FC and Crvena Zvezda at Ibrox Stadium on March 10, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

McGregor’s status as Rangers’ number one has been questioned by some of the club’s fans this season but the 40-year-old showed his enduring worth for the Scottish champions with a superb penalty save in the first leg of the Europa League last 16 tie.

Rangers were leading 2-0 at the time when McGregor dived to his right to keep out Aleksandar Katai’s spot-kick. McGregor also made several other fine stops as Rangers put themselves in the driving seat for a place in the quarter-finals.

“I didn’t have a decision to make (with Allan),” said van Bronckhorst. “I know how important he can be for the team. Tonight he showed that with a great save for the penalty and also some other crucial saves.

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor saves a penalty from Red Star Belgrade's Aleksandar Katai at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“I’m very pleased for Allan. He is part of the team - we win together, we lose together. I have full confidence in him and my squad.”

Van Bronckhorst was thrilled by the display against the Serbian champions but is warning against any complacency ahead of the second leg in Belgrade next Thursday.

“I think Red Star Belgrade are very strong, as I said before,” he said. “They are here for a reason and I am happy with the result we have. But this tie isn’t over yet.

“We can be happy with the performance but next week we have to be there. The environment they have over there is similar to the environment we have here so we have to be ready.

“But we park Europe for the moment and prepare for Dundee on Sunday now. We will think about Red Star again on Monday.

“When you look at the results in this competition there aren’t many goals so to score three goals against a team like Red Star is a great performance.

“But like I said after we played Dortmund away, we are only halfway. If we are there next week we will have a big chance to go through to the next round, I know. But now it starts all over again.”

