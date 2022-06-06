Calvin Bassey: Rangers told to expect interest from Serie A clubs

Calvin Bassey has had an impressive season with Rangers.

The 22-year-old, who can play either left-back or centre-half, as emerged as one of the brightest talents in Europe after a stellar season with Rangers.

Despite being contracted for another two years, speculation is rife that Aston Villa – under the stewardship of ex-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard – will table a bid, and now the Scottish Cup winners may need to be braced for offers from the Italian top flight.

“I am not surprised that Aston Villa and other top clubs are looking at him,” said Porrini, who played for Rangers between 1997 and 2001. “I know there has been Serie A interest and a lot of teams will be wanting to sign him this summer.

“Any club who has the budget will be trying to get him because he is a top, young defender who will only get better.

"The good thing for Rangers is that he is still under contract and if they are to sell him it would take a lot of money to get him.

“I have been really impressed with Bassey. He has been really impressive this season.

"He caught my eye especially in the big European games and for me he was as good as anyone in the Europa League final.

“He is quick. physically strong and very committed. For me, he is a real defender.