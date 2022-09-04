Calvin Bassey prepares for Rangers reunion in style as wantaway Ajax midfielder ready to give all again

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old left-back was sold to the Dutch champions during the summer by Rangers for a fee that could reach up to £23million and he was in good form on Saturday as the Amsterdam club recorded a straightforward 4-0 Eredivisie success over Cambuur at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Rangers travel to the Netherlands on Wednesday in their Champions League Group A opener and they will come up against a team in fine fettle. Ajax are two points clear at the top of the Dutch top flight and showed few signs of being destabilised by the events on transfer deadline day, when star forward Antony was sold to Manchester United for £82m and Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez was heavily courted by Chelsea.

Ajax took the lead on 35 minutes when Steven Bergwijn netted a Steven Berghuis cross, before Bergwijn doubled their advantage with a strike from distance.

Ajax's Dutch forward Steven Bergwijn celebrate their 4-0 win over Cambuur.

Substitute Kenneth Taylor added a third goal just after the break and then Bassey set up Mohammed Kudus to complete a excellent day’s work for Ajax.

Despite discontent about not getting his move to Chelsea, Alvarez started the match, while new signings Lucas Ocampos and Florian Grillitsch were named as substitutes.

On Alvarez’s situation, Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder admitted the player wanted to leave for London.