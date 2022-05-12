Calvin Bassey: Aston Villa linked with move for Rangers defender - but Nigerian would command big fee

The 22-year-old has impressed this season for Rangers both at left-back and centre-half, with the former Leicester City youngster now a first-team regular.

His good form has earned him his first Nigeria caps and the Villa manager Steven Gerrard knows him well after bringing him to Ibrox in 2020.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aston Villa are planning a summer revamp under Gerrard, who joined the club from Rangers in November last year, and The Telegraph claims that left-back is an area the Birmingham outfit have identified for strengthening.

Calvin Bassey in action for Rangers during a Scottish Cup clash against Celtic.

Bassey is namechecked as one of Aston Villa’s targets, as is Bologna and Scotland full-back Aaron Hickey. The former Hearts starlet won his first caps for Scotland earlier this year and is being watched by a number of clubs in England and on the continent.