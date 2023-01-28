Callum Davidson fumes over 'big calls' at Ibrox as Rangers penalty award and Ryan Jack tackle under spotlight

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was left at a loss over three “big calls” from Willie Collum as his team succumbed to a 2-0 loss against Rangers at Ibrox.

A 15th minute penalty for a James Brown handball was followed by his team being reduced to 10 men for a Nicky Clark clash with Ryan Jack 34 minutes in, only for Jack to escape with a yellow for a crude lunge on Adam Montgomery four minutes later – despite Collum being asked to consult his VAR monitor by official Nick Walsh over a possible red card offence. Davidson was left perplexed and believes VAR was once more found wanting over a handball in the box.

"Start with the Nicky Clark one. I thought it was a bit harsh,” he said. “I thought the player was getting fouled originally, he has lost his balance a little bit as he has gone to ground, he has slipped the ball around. Ryan Jack has come in to him at force, not the other way round. So I just can't get it, I don't understand it. A really big decision, I don't think it was a red card and then the tackle on Adam was really late, at speed with force. He [Collum] has gone to check it. I have seen replays of it, at speed, at force, he has missed [the ball], gone straight leg with studs at Adam's ankle and it is a yellow card. There you go, that sums up the game. Normally when they go over it is a red card. The less I say about that the better.

“I was a wee bit surprised, a big decision in games. I think that is what VAR is for, isn't it? I watched it back and I am unsure they can interpret things in rules, it is how they interpret them. I genuinely think it was a foul on Nicky, a subtle little pull he has lost his balance. So I hope someone will answer it for me.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson speaks to referee Willie Collum following the decision to red card Nicky Clark. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“A couple of big decisions. And the penalty one, might as well talk about that while I am here. I think it is a rule we have to change a little bit. James’ hand is up, and it is deflected off [Connor] Goldson’s back from half a yard, or a yard away – I’m not sure what you are meant to do. There is no intent to handle it, not intent to stop the ball going towards goal. I think it was Efe Ambrose had one at Parkhead [last week] as well. We have to be a little bit sensible as big decisions in games are affecting the outcome. We have to have a look at the handball rule at the end of the season.