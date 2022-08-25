'But Rangers? Certainly not' - PSV star and former Ibrox target on unfair Champions League qualification
PSV star Joey Veerman reckons it is unfair that Rangers have qualified for the Champions League at the expense of the Dutch giants.
A one-time target for the Ibrox club when Steven Gerrard was manager, Veerman started in the midfield for Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side as they were knocked out at the play-off stage.
Antonio Colak netted the winner in a 1-0 win in Eindhoven, after fine work from Malik Tillman, which secured Rangers a 3-2 victory on aggregate to reach the Champions League group stage.
It was a result which left a sour taste in the mouth of Veerman.
"Just before half-time we miss two big opportunities, that's where it goes wrong for us,” he told RTL.
"We haven't created enough, that's right. But Rangers? Certainly not, or am I wrong?
"Do I think it's fair that Rangers are playing in the Champions League at our expense? No, definitely not."
Rangers will find out their group stage opponents later today.
