'Burnley sniffing around' - Rangers legend on Ryan Kent interest and Alfredo Morelos 'out of the door' claim

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson reckons Alfredo Morelos’ “head is half way out of the door”, with the Colombian having now lost his starting spot in Michael Beale’s team.

The striker is out of contract at the end of the season and has had a topsy-turvy season. He was dropped from the squad by former boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst at the start of the campaign amidst fitness concerns and a red card against Hibs. He worked his way back into the starting XI but has had to make do with a place in the bench in the last two games with Antonio Colak, who scored twice in a 4-1 win over Hibs during the week, impressing.

"He's just got natural enthusiasm,” Beale said of Colak. “He goes and presses and works for his team-mates. He is part of the team. I am delighted for him because he didn’t score at the weekend and his whole game is not about scoring goals. Some of his link play, his movement, he is infectious in terms of his energy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson has been hugely impressed with the Croatian and is beginning “to wonder if the guy we were waiting for is finally coming to the party” and what it means for Morelos. “I had always hoped that the Colombian would settle down, sign a new contract and stay with the club in the long term,” he wrote in his Daily Record column. “When others were screaming to see the back of him, I was always Morelos’ biggest supporter. But it does look to me now as if his head is half way out of the door already and I’m coming to the conclusion that a parting of the ways might be in everyone’s best interest.

Ferguson is also intrigued to see what Beale “has up his sleeve” for Ryan Kent with “the likes of Burnley sniffing around”. Like Morelos, the winger is out of contract at the end of the season. “Kent is clearly a player that Beale wants to build his team around and his desire and application is certainly not in any doubt," Ferguson added. “It never has been. If he can convince him to sign a new deal and hang around for the rebuild then it might be the smartest bit of business he does all summer."