'Bring in a goalie or make a decision' - Rangers boss Michael Beale ponders much-discussed keeper situation

Rangers manager Michael Beale has revealed he may have to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer as he pondered the situation around the keepers at his disposal.

In his eight games in charge, Beale has rotated between Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin with the former playing five times and the latter three. The Ibrox boss has also spoken of how he needs to give Robby McCrorie a chance to stake his claim for the position. The 24-year-old is yet to make an appearance this season but signed a new contract extension until 2025.

McGregor is one of seven first-team Rangers players out of contract at the end of the season with Beale suggesting he could retire when it expires, leading him to have to make a decision on the future of the goalkeeping position at Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McLaughlin was between the sticks for the 3-2 win over Kilmarnock but didn't cover himself in glory for the first goal, increasing the noise around the position.

“It’s clear that at the end of the season we need to either bring a goalie in or make sure we make a decision on either Jon or Robby to be number one,” Beale said. “We’ve not had that conversation but I’m sure Allan is of an age where he’s thinking about coming nearer to the end. He’s obviously out of contract as well. I think Allan played well at the weekend. I think there’s a noise around our goalkeeper situation but I wasn’t here in the first half of the season when those things happened.”

Advertisement Hide Ad