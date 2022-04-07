Braga v Rangers team news: Back three could be on cards, Ryan Kent in counter-attack role, return for midfielder?

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst may decide to change personnel and formation for this evening’s Europa League quarter-final first-leg clash against Braga.

By Angus Wright
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 5:38 pm
Rangers' Fashion Sakala could join James Tavernier in the starting XI.

Following Celtic’s 2-1 win over the Ibrox club in the cinch Premiership, Rangers are desperate to bounce back with a positive result in northern Portugal.

Allan McGregor is very likely to retain his place in goal and while Van Bronckhorst has almost exclusively gone with a back-four, he could either bring in Filip Helander for Leon Balogun or play the two alongside Connor Goldson, or utilise John Lundstram in a sweeper role.

Van Bronckhorst has used that tactical tweak before and may go for it from the start.

James Tavernier and Calvin Bassey are expected to keep their places on the flanks, while Glen Kamara could return in midfield to offer more control.

In attack, with Alfredo Morelos injured, Kemar Roofe is most likely to lead the line, although Ryan Kent and Fashion Sakala could be utilised for their pace on the counter.

Predicted Rangers team (3-5-2): McGregor: Goldson, Lundstram, Helander; Bassey, Kamara, Jack, Aribo, Tavernier; Kent, Sakala.

