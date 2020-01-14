Borna Barisic to Roma: Italian paper in bizarre claim about Rangers defender as it predicts fee and transfer arrangement

An Italian sport newspaper has predicted that Roma could land Rangers defender Borna Barisic for as little as £4.3 million - despite the player's Ibrox contract running until 2022.

Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Light Blues boss Steven Gerrard is "ready to capitulate", despite there being little indication from Rangers suggesting they would entertain a bid for the Croatia international at this moment in time.

Gerrard said last week: “There has been interest in Borna and there has been for a long time, even when his form wasn’t in a place where it is right now.

“We have no ambition to move him on or to sell him. He is the same as every other player at Rangers. They all have a price, of course they do.

"I’m not going to completely shut it down, but he’s a player I want 100 per cent, that we need 100 per cent and we don’t want him to go anywhere. I’m in contact with and I’m close enough to the agent, we’ve had dialogue over the last couple of weeks."

Roma are keen to do a swap deal with Inter for winger Matteo Politano to cope with the long-term injury to Italy international attacker Nicola Zaniolo, with defender Leonardo Spinazzola heading to the San Siro. Reports in Italy suggest Barisic is viewed as a potential replacement for Spinazzola and eventual successor to veteran full-back Aleksandar Kolarov.

The Gers are keen to extend Barisic's contract, but Gazzetta dello Sport believes Roma are plotting a loan deal "with a right of redemption" - that is to say, a temporary move with the Italian side able to send Barisic back to Glasgow if the signing doesn't work out.

The article also makes mention of a €5 million fee which the newspaper suggests would be the sum required if they wanted to buy Barisic provided the loan was successful, but given Gerrard's comments, Roma are unlikely to be successful if they pursue this particular approach.