Boris Johnson praises Rangers fans’ dedication in video message ahead of Europa League final

Rangers will soon kick-off against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium as they bid to bring a European trophy back to Ibrox for the first time in 50 years.

The Prime Minister wished Rangers "the best of luck" during his address at the House of Commons earlier today, and he has followed up with another specially recordeded video message to Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men.

Johnson said: "I want to wish Rangers the very best of luck in tonight's Europa League final.

"A lot has happened to the club since you last had a game like this to look forward to. So it's a fantastic reward for the fans' dedication through thick and thin.

"And it is always great for UK sport and for the UK as a whole to see our great teams performing on the grandest of stages.

"So, whatever happens on the pitch, I couldn't be happier to see you fly your flag out in Spain and I know that you will do us all proud. Good luck."