Bizarre transfer exit advice given to Rangers ace, Dundee United near manager appointment, Hibs make transfer plans, Ibrox set for capacity increase - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

Thursday's Scottish football news and main headlines. Picture: SNS

While there will be plenty focus on Steven Clarke's men and the country’s return to a tournament, on the domestic front clubs will be preparing for a return to action in July and that means transfers in and out.

Here are Thursday’s main headlines and transfer news from around the SPFL.

Ferguson advised to move

Barry Ferguson reckons nephew Lewis Ferguson should move on from Aberdeen and to the “next level”. The Dons star has had his transfer request rejected by the club following an offer from Premier League bound Watford. Aberdeen branded it “insulting”. Ferguson, who has been linked to Rangers, has been advised to look for a move away from Pittodrie.

"My honest opinion, it's time that Lewis moved on to the next level," he said. "I think he's done his apprenticeship.” (Go Radio)

United set for manager appointment

Dundee United are set to appoint Tam Courts as the club’s new boss following the departure of Micky Mellon after just a year in charge. Courts is currently the club’s head of tactical performance at their youth academy. It is understood the focus at Tannadice is on youth development with the club possessing a number of highly-rated youngsters. Courts is highly-regarded and managed Kelty Hearts at just 32. (Scottish Sun)

Trio track Murray

Recently-relegated Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Premiership newboys Dundee are all keen on Euan Murray. The centre-back is available on a free this summer with his Dunfermline Athletic contract expiring. The Pars captain was a key player last season, hitting headlines for his goalscoring ability from set pieces.

Ibrox capacity increase

Rangers are looking into increasing the capacity at Ibrox. The club’s vice-chairman John Bennett revealed plans are seen as “mid-term” but gave a timescale of around five years. The Scottish champions are currently improving the infrastructure around the ground with a new museum at Edmiston House. But with demand to see the team going through the roof the club are aware of the benefits of increasing capacity.

Bennett said: “It won't be in one year's time but I don't think it's as far away as five years' time that you will see a bit more stadium expansion happening." (Louden Tavern podcast)

Hibs make transfer plans

Jack Ross has put together a list of positions he wants filled to improve his Hibs squad. The Easter Road boss will work closely with sporting director Graeme Mathie to make key signings following a successful league campaign. Matt Macey and Daniel Mackay have already been signed up for next season, while the club anticipate bids for star players. (Evening News)

Patterson future

Former England international Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Nathan Patterson should be looking at his future this summer. One of the most talented youngsters in the country, it is unlikely the right-back will even consider exiting his boyhood club where he is rated highly by manager Steven Gerrard. However, Agbonlahor reckons with the player going to the Euros and James Tavenier ahead of him Patterson should be looking for a move.