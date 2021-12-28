Billy Gilmour: Norwich fans turn on Scotland midfielder in foul-mouthed 'back to Chelsea' chant

Billy Gilmour’s troubled loan spell at Norwich City went from bad to worse on Tuesday afternoon when some of the club’s supporters urged him to “f*** off back to Chelsea” during the Premier League defeat by Crystal Palace.

By Peter Wales
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 6:15 pm
Billy Gilmour in action for Norwich against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on December 28, 2021. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Scotland international moved to Carrow Road in a loan deal from Chelsea in the summer but he has struggled to hold down a place in the first team, starting only nine league games.

One of those starts came yesterday afternoon as Norwich slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Palace. It is a result which leaves the Canaries stranded at the bottom of the division.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Some of the visiting fans took exception to Gilmour’s performance, chanting in no uncertain terms that they wanted his loan deal to be terminated. The 20-year-old, who has become an integral part of Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad in the past year, played the full 90 minutes at Selhurst Park.

Gilmour’s loan spell runs to the end of the season.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Billy GilmourChelseaScotlandCrystal PalacePremier League
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.