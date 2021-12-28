Billy Gilmour: Norwich fans turn on Scotland midfielder in foul-mouthed 'back to Chelsea' chant

Billy Gilmour in action for Norwich against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on December 28, 2021. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

The Scotland international moved to Carrow Road in a loan deal from Chelsea in the summer but he has struggled to hold down a place in the first team, starting only nine league games.

One of those starts came yesterday afternoon as Norwich slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Palace. It is a result which leaves the Canaries stranded at the bottom of the division.

Some of the visiting fans took exception to Gilmour’s performance, chanting in no uncertain terms that they wanted his loan deal to be terminated. The 20-year-old, who has become an integral part of Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad in the past year, played the full 90 minutes at Selhurst Park.

Gilmour’s loan spell runs to the end of the season.