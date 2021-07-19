Bid for Rangers target confirmed, Celtic in battle for French star, Aberdeen set for six-figure windfall, Alfredo Morelos future - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

Celtic Aberdeen and Hibs all begin their qualifying campaign for the Champions League and Conference League.

The League Cup continues at pace with teams still getting up to speed ahead of the start of the league season at the end of the month. There have already been a number of surprise results.

It has shown that some are further down the road than others and that a number of clubs are still requiring some TLC in the transfer window.

Celtic’s right-back battle

Celtic face strong competition to land right-back Brandon Soppy from Rennes. It is a key position which requires filling at Parkhead with Anthony Ralston currently the only option. Serie A side Udinese and Premier League newboys Watford are keen on the player valued at £4.3million. Celtic are reportedly tracking Antwerp’s Aurelio Buta and Sheffield United’s George Baldock as possible options for the position. (Fabrizio Romano)

No exit desire for Morelos

Rangers star Alfredo Morelos is not trying to force through a move to Porto. Reports in Portugal suggested the Colombian had told confidants that he wanted to leave the Scottish champions this summer. Such speculation has been rubbished and the striker is expected to return to pre-season shortly having been given extra time off due to Copa America commitments. (Daily Record)

Ex-Don training with EPL side

Former Aberdeen winger Ethan Ross could be set to join Southampton. The 19-year-old has been training with the Premier League club for a couple of weeks and would be signed for Saints’ second side. Ross left the Dons this summer after failing to agree a new deal which would mean Aberdeen are in line for a six-figure compensation fee if he does leave. (Daily Record)

- Aberdeen are set to agree a contract extension for Kieran Ngwenya. The 18-year-old full-back has featured for the first team and spent time with Cove Rangers on loan.

Bid for Rangers target

Dutch side Heerenveen have confirmed they are considering a bid for Rangers target Joey Veerman. The 22-year-old has been strongly linked with a switch to Ibrox while there is also interest from Italian outfit Hellas Verona. The club's technical director Ferry de Haan confirmed the player, who still has three years on his deal, is aware of the bid.

He said. "A club has come forward and we have also indicated to Joey that we are looking at it. There is no further news." (ESPN)

Celtic's centre-back patience

The £4.5million deal to take Carl Starfelt to Celtic from Russian side Rubin Kazan is all but done. The Swedish international centre-back will effectively replace Kristoffer Ajer who is set to move to Brentford. However, frustration for the Parkhead club comes in the red tape to get him into the coutnry and all documents signed off with Celtic starting their Champions League qualifying on Tuesday night. (Daily Record)

Dundee near striker deal