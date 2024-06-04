We are only fortnight on from the end of a pulsating Scottish Premiership season and also the transfer rumours machine is working overtime.

While Rangers have already started their transfer business, Celtic and Hearts will be hoping to fend off interest in star men Matt O’Riley and Lawrence Shankland respectively.

It is sure to be another summer of intrigue for Scotland’s top clubs, with incomings and outgoings expected right up until the final seconds of the summer transfer window.

However, which Scottish Premiership players have seen their transfer value increase the most over the last year? Who has raised their reputation and who has remained stagnant?

Using popular football statistics website TransferMarkt, we look at the 10 Scottish Premiership stars who have enjoyed a monumental increase to their market value in the last year.

1 . Matt O'Riley (Celtic) - €20 million The Hoops' player of the year has seen a dramatic rise in his market value after an outstanding season at Celtic Park. Previously valued at €13 million, his market value has rocketed by €7 million. Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Dujon Sterling (Rangers) - €4 million The versatile Rangers ace has become a fans' favourite due to his ability to perform well in any position. His stock his risen during his time at Ibrox, as has his market value. Previously valued at €1 million, his market price has shot up by €3 million. Photo: Andrew Milligan Photo Sales

3 . Mikey Johnston (Celtic) - €3 million Despite barely playing at Celtic Park last year, his successful loan stint at West Bromwich Albion has enhanced his reputation. His market value has grown by €1.8 million this summer. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales