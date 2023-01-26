Ben Davies reveals which Rangers player makes it 'easier' when in team and explains what life experiences he wants

The saga of the Rangers centre half this season is an epic tale to rival any Oscar contender.

Ben Davies and Connor Goldson in action for Rangers during a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and St Johnstone at Ibrox.

Due to injury, loss of form and suspension, the roles have been played by several characters, with even midfielders standing in on occasion. Currently it’s Ben Davies and Connor Goldson underpinning a nine-game unbeaten start to Michael Beale’s tenure as manager. It is a run Rangers will hope will reach double figures when St Johnstone visit Ibrox on Saturday.

Goldson and Davies are complementing each other after their first chance to play as a pair was halted after only one game. The last time St Johnstone arrived in Govan in September was the first time the players partnered each other at the back, following Davies’ move from Liverpool. A 4-0 home win was a good start but the then manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst reported a “little problem” had consigned Davies to the sidelines prior to the next game against PSV Eindhoven.

Davies did not return until a 4-0 win over Hearts at Tynecastle in October, when he again partnered Goldson. This run was cut short after Goldson injured a hamstring in the 7-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League shortly afterwards. They have now reunited to good effect.

“When Connor’s playing, it makes it easier,” said Davies. “He’s just a leader, isn’t he? Because I’m about 6ft 1in, throughout my career I always find it easier when there’s a bigger centre-half next to me. They can be more dominant and I can go around and mop up. It’s always been that way and that’s probably when I’ve done my best, when the other defender has been the dominant one. It suits my game.”

Davies is enjoying the longest uninterrupted spell in the side since joining in the summer. It’s not always gone smoothly but then neither has his career. He has sometimes had to take one step back to go two steps forward during multiple loan spells while at Preston North End and then Liverpool.

“I’ve spent time in the Conference, League Two, League One, Championship – and then at Liverpool,” he said. “It’s just been gathering that experience all the time. When I was younger, that’s why I wanted to go out and get that life experience and playing experience of different leagues. Every single bit of it helps you going forward when you get a bit older.

“I went to League Two and played 45 games for York City and got to the play-offs. Then I went to League Two again with Tranmere for a month and the manager got sacked and I got sent back. Then it was the Conference for a month. I thought: 'Oh no, I’m dropping down after League Two'. But I went and did it anyway. Then it was another League Two, a League One and then I got in Preston’s team. It’s about keeping going, believing, and trusting this is the right path to go on.”