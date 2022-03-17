'Belief stronger': Giovanni van Bronckhorst reveals pride as Rangers await possible Europa League date with his former club

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst passes instructions to Calvin Bassey during the Europa League match against Red Star Belgrade in Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

The Scottish champions lost 2-1 to Red Star Belgrade in Serbia in the second leg of their last 16 tie but progressed 4-2 on aggregate after their convincing win at Ibrox seven days earlier.

It’s the first time Rangers have reached the last eight of a European tournament for 14 years and they could face some heavyweight opposition in the next round, including van Bronckhorst’s former club Barcelona.

But the Dutch coach senses his team will go into any tie fancying their chances of further advancement.

“The belief is only getting stronger,” said van Bronckhorst. “Of course, we take it time by time. Now, in the last eight, there are big teams left in the draw. So we have to wait and see tomorrow.

“But it’s another two big games to develop ourselves as a team and to maybe reach one step further. That will always be the goal but the opponent will be stronger each round we go further.

“We’ve had good results, especially the result in the last round against Dortmund is one that the whole of Europe thinks about. That’s an amazing accomplishment for us.

“Today, Red Star was also very complicated to go through but we had a good foundation with the 3-0 win last week and today we played very well, very concentrated.

“I’m very proud, it’s a great achievement to reach the last eight in the Europa League.”

Rangers fell behind in the 10th minute to a goal from Mirko Ivanic and needed goalkeeper Allan McGregor at his best to prevent Red Star eating further into their overall lead.

Ryan Kent struck 11 minutes into the second half to restore a commanding position for Rangers before Ben Nabouhane grabbed the stoppage time consolation of a winner on the night for Red Star from the penalty spot.

“We knew it was going to be difficult,” added van Bronckhorst. “We started really well. They weren’t in the game, but one set piece gave them the belief. When you score early, it always gives you belief.

“In the second half, we scored at the right moment. If we had conceded the second goal, they were pushing us really hard. But at 1-1, you saw their belief was getting weaker.

“We could have scored a second one as well but I think we defended really well in the second half. We didn’t give up any space.

“They were looking for balls behind the defence all the time so we pushed Calvin Bassey inside to play three against two. That went really well in the second half.

“At the moments (Allan McGregor) needs to be there, he is there. He had some good saves again so I’m really happy with his performance and what he gives to the team.

“Even at his age, he is still important for us. I am more than happy for him and for every player because we gave everything to make the club proud.”

