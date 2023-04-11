Michael Stewart has hit out at Rangers' 'level of entitlement' over their response to Alfredo Morelos' disallowed goal in the weekend defeat at Celtic Park.

The Ibrox club wrote a letter to the SFA demanding an explanation after referee Kevin Clancy ruled out what would have been the opening goal in the Old Firm clash, which Celtic went on to win 3-2.

Clancy adjudged that Morelos had pushed Celtic defender Alistair Johnston in the back before turning home Borna Barisic's corner and the decision was upheld after a check by VAR official Nick Walsh, sparking widespread criticism.

The SFA revealed it had contacted Police Scotland after Clancy was subjected to a "significant level" of threats and abuse which were "potentially criminal in nature” in the aftermath of the match. The governing body also confirmed that it had responded to Rangers’ questions over the Morelos decision, but the Ibrox club later issued a statement of its own revealing it was "astonished" by the SFA reply and lack of apology.

BBC pundit Michael Stewart has hit out at Rangers over their response to their disallowed goal at Celtic Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Rangers statement read: “The club can confirm the Scottish FA has responded with regards to the disallowed Alfredo Morelos goal, with the response claiming the correct decision was made. The club is astonished by this, especially given most observers, including former referees and former players, could see no issue with the goal standing.

“This comes following a weekend in England where PGMOL have offered an apology to Brighton and Hove Albion for the non-award of a penalty in their match with Tottenham Hotspur, alongside a pledge to review the incident.

“While an apology does not alter the outcome of a match, such responsibility and openness would be welcome in Scotland.”

But former Hibs and Hearts midfielder Stewart, now a pundit for BBC Scotland, has taken issue with the stance Rangers have taken.

He tweeted: "Rangers level of entitlement is incredible. Writing letters wanting explanations and apologies for one perceived mistake. I must have missed the numerous other clubs letters this season. St.J must surely have done it after their game at Ibrox….."