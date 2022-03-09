'Blessed' Calvin Bassey insists Rangers are not inferior to any team left in Europa League

Calvin Bassey was one of Rangers' stand-out performers in their aggregate triumph over Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League knockout round play-offs. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

The form book was ripped up by Rangers in the knockout round play-offs last month when they completed a stunning 6-4 aggregate win over the Bundesliga giants who had been favourites to lift the trophy.

Rangers now face Red Star Belgrade for a place in the quarter-finals, with the first leg of their last 16 tie at Ibrox on Thursday night, and Bassey feels they are a match for anyone in the tournament.

“100 per cent,” said Bassey. “We’ve got a good bunch of boys, very enthusiastic - everyone is full of energy and always wants to do well.

“So I don’t see why we should look at ourselves below anyone else. If we perform at the same level we did against Dortmund, we have a real chance.

“Obviously we know we are coming up against a strong opponent, a good team. But we are a good team as well. We are going to give our best and hopefully come away with a good result to take to Belgrade.”

Bassey is relishing his own progress under manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. The 22-year-old has become a fans’ favourite in recent months with his displays in both central defence and at left-back.

“I’m blessed that the boss and his staff are trusting me,” added Bassey. “Obviously it’s nice to have the support from the fans behind me. Every day I just try to get better, keep improving.”

