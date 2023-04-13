Barcelona's €5m starlet touted for Rangers loan move, 21 goal contributions, set-piece specialist

Pablo Torre was once a target of Rangers. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

The 20-year-old attracted interest from the Ibrox club this past summer after impressing for Racing Santander. His ten goals in 31 matches helped the side win the title and promotion to the Segunda División. Torre opted for a move to Barca for €5million, including add-ons, with a view of joining up with the B team in the third tier. He has, however, featured just three times for Barcelona Atlètic. Instead, he has been part of Xavi’s first-team squad even if his minutes have been very limited. In three starts he has scored in the Champions League and provided an assist in the Copa del Rey.

Now, according to Mundo Deportivo, “there is the possibility the young midfielder will go on loan in the summer to be able to have more regular minutes and continue his growth”. The same report speculated that Ibrox could be the destination with Barcelona encouraged by the development of Malik Tillman who joined on loan from Bayern Munich. The American star has 17 goal contributions this campaign. Rangers will feature in the Champions League next season, set to enter at the third qualifying round stage, which could help the club entice the player to Glasgow.

