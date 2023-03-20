All Sections
'Bampots haven't helped' Celtic-Rangers away support decision, claims Ibrox legend

The large-scale disturbance outside Hampden involving Cetic and Rangers ultras on the morning of last month’s Viaplay Cup final has been cited by Ally McCoist as failing to assist the case for away supports at the pair’s league derbies.

By Andrew Smith
Published 20th Mar 2023, 22:32 GMT
 Comment
Ally McCoist has been left unimpressed by the behaviour of certain supporters.
The Rangers legend describes it as “disappointment” that there will be no visiting fans for the clubs remaining two Premiership meetings, the first at Celtic Park on April 8 with the reverse Ibrox fixture expected four weeks later. Safety considerations following missile-throwing incidents is behind Celtic’s refusal to maintain the arrangement of accepting 750 seats in a corner of the Govan ground. Celtic want away sections to be enhanced, 7,500 allocations the norm before Rangers cut the figure by nine-tenths in 2018, citing increased season tickets sales. McCoist longs for the day of the old style supporter splits, but despairs at the day he experienced through arriving early at Hampden for his broadcasting with Viaplay from the League Cup final. The brawling outside Hampden followed followers of the bitter rivals being granted access to the stadium to lay out tifo materials.

“It is a disappointment,” he said of the next two league derbies being staged without away fans. “I understand it, and the bampots didn’t help themselves at Hampen at the League Cup final in the morning. Watching all that, it was pathetic. They didn’t help themselves but, c’mon, there is nothing like going to Celtic Park with Rangers supporters and, I’d imagine, as a Celtic player, coming to Ibrox with a Celtic support. I hope that day comes back, and I’m sure it will come back, but I can understand what’s happened recently, and they didn’t do themselves any favours, the young team.

“I played with 50-50 crowds at Hampden, and I certainly remember at Ibrox Celtic getting the whole Broomloan Road. But I get that you have to respect the season ticket holders. That is your livelihood as a club. So I genuinely don’t know what the answer is. Absolutely it takes away from it but I understand you have to protect the season ticket holders. They are your bread and butter. But if you are a player, the game is not the same [without fans of both clubs].”

Ally McCoistIbrox
